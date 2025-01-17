Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers resentencing hearing rescheduled due to LA wildfires

Originally set for the end of January, the county's top prosecutor announced Friday that a judge continued the hearing to March.

By NBC Los Angeles

NBC Universal, Inc.

The highly anticipated resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez has been rescheduled due to the Los Angeles County wildfires.

Originally set for Jan. 30 and 31, the county's top prosecutor announced Friday that a judge continued the hearing to March 20-21.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

"The continuance is due to the impact of recent wildfires on the parties’ extensive preparations for the hearings," according to a statement from District Attorney Nathan Hochman's office.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón recommended resentencing in October for the brothers, serving life sentences for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at the family's Beverly Hills mansion. Hochman, who defeated Gascón in the November election, met earlier this year with family members who support resentencing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Prosecutors in California are reviewing the convictions of the Menendez brothers, who were found guilty in the 1989 killing of their parents, officials said on Thursday.

The deadly Eaton and Palisades fires started Jan. 7 and became two of the most destructive on record in California.

This article tagged under:

Menendez BrothersWildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us