Live updates: Judge to hear arguments on Menendez brothers resentencing

Arguments over the Menendez brothers' suitability for resentencing will be presented at a scheduled two-day court hearing in Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

  • A resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez, part of a process that could eventually lead to the brothers' release from prison, will proceed Thursday before a judge in Van Nuys.
  • Attorneys for the brothers, ages 57 and 54, will argue they have served enough of a life prison sentence for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at the family's Beverly Hills mansion.
  • LA County prosecutors have opposed resentencing, claiming the brothers killed Jose and Kitty Menendez for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.
  • Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, Menendez were ages 18 and 21, respectively, when they were sentenced for the murders.
  • The hearing is an opportunity for the brothers to demonstrate to a judge that they have lived a life in prison that's worthy of resentencing as outlined under California law.
  • The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. California time and possibly continue into Friday.

The Menendez brothers' long-awaited resentencing hearing begins Thursday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates on the hearing below and watch live coverage above when available.

