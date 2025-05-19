NTSB investigating Mexican navy ship crash into Brooklyn Bridge as Coast Guard plans next steps

Many crew members on the Mexican navy tall ship that suffered a deadly collision with the Brooklyn Bridge have flown home from New York, officials said Monday.

Seven officers and 172 cadets who were aboard the Cuauhtemoc training vessel arrived early Monday at the port of Veracruz, where Mexico’s naval school is, the Mexican navy said in a post on X. Two cadets remained in New York getting medical treatment. They were in stable condition, the navy said.

Two members of the Cuauhtemoc's crew suffered fatal injuries Saturday when the ship's tall masts struck the Brooklyn Bridge's main span after the ship departed a Manhattan dock where it had been open to visitors for several days.

Footage of the collision shot by horrified onlookers show the ship moving swiftly backwards and then grinding beneath the 142-year-old bridge as its topmasts snapped off. Multiple cadets in the ship's crew were aloft, standing on the ship's yards when the collision happened. Several were left dangling by safety harnesses as the masts partially collapsed.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash, which police said was possibly related to a mechanical problem. The ship was moving quickly under motor power in the opposite of its intended direction when the collision happened. A tugboat that had helped the ship get out of its berth could be seen on video trying to get ahead of the vessel as it headed toward the bridge but couldn't overtake it in time.

Ship docked at Pier 36 before move to Brooklyn Navy Yard

The safety board planned to hold its first media briefing later Monday. The investigation is likely to take months. The ship is currently docked at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side under the guard of NYPD officers and an NYPD harbor unit.

The U.S. Coast Guard is waiting for a formal salvage plan from the private contractor involved and final safety inspections before the ship can be towed to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, according to city officials. The NYC emergency management department says the Coast Guard and Department of Transportation are working to limit disruptions to ferry service during the ship's move.

'No signs of structural damage' to Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge escaped major damage with the Department of Transportation announcing Monday afternoon that "while inspections are ongoing, there are no signs of structural damage to the bridge."

At least 19 of the ship's 277 sailors needed medical treatment, according to officials. Among those killed was América Yamilet Sánchez, a 20-year-old sailor who had been studying engineering at the Mexican naval academy. Her family has said she died after falling from one of the Cuauhtemoc’s masts.

179 of the ship's cadets have disembarked and are headed home while another 94 crew members remain on board, city emergency officials said.

The Cuauhtemoc arrived in New York on May 13 as part of a global goodwill tour. The vessel, which sailed for the first time in 1982, had been docked and welcoming visitors in recent days at the tourist-heavy South Street Seaport. It was next bound for Iceland.

The ship's main mast has a height of 160 feet, far too high for the span of the Brooklyn Bridge at any tide.

