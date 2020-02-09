Maryland

Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

By Associated Press

U.S. Naval Academy

A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking the...

Posted by United States Naval Academy on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

U.S. & World

shooting 1 hour ago

2 Officers Shot at Arkansas Walmart: Report

Amazon 2 hours ago

Amazon Wants to Depose Trump After Losing $10 Billion Pentagon Cloud Contract

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

This article tagged under:

MarylandNavyAnnapolisNaval Academy
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us