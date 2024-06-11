Midwest

These cities were named among happiest in the world in new ranking

According to the Institute for Quality of Life, which creates the so-called "Happy City Index" each year, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is not just the happiest city in the U.S., but is among the happiest in the world

By Alex Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

According to the Institute for Quality of Life, which creates the so-called "Happy City Index" each year, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is not just the happiest city in the U.S., but is among the happiest in the world.

The ranking is based on "thousands of indicators" aimed at determining quality of life and "the sense of happiness" for residents," according to the institute, but each city was ultimately evaluated on 24 "areas of activity" within the categories of: citizens, governance, environment, economy and mobility.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Cities were then given gold, silver or bronze status.

Minneapolis was the only U.S. city to rank in the gold grouping, which consisted of 37 total cities. The Midwest location ranked at No. 17.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The top-ranked city in the world was Aarhus, Denmark.

Minneapolis scored particularly high in the citizens and economy categories.

Now, while the Minnesota city was the only one to earn gold status, several other U.S. cities were named in the silver and bronze lists -- including another Midwest location.

U.S. & World

Fourth of July 38 mins ago

Joey Chestnut banned from Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest over deal with rival brand

Virginia 50 mins ago

Virginia NAACP filing suit against school board that restored names of Confederate leaders

Those included Boston, Baltimore, Washington, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Madison, Pittsburgh, Rochester and Portland.

Madison, Wisconsin, has also been named on a number of other rankings aimed at evaluating happiness.

This article tagged under:

Midwest
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us