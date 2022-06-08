Imperial County

Marine Corps Aircraft Crashes in Southern California

Officials said they are waiting for confirmation on the status of all members onboard

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A military aircraft based out of MCAS Camp Pendleton crashed in rural Imperial County east of San Diego with five Marines onboard, Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The MV-22B Osprey belonging to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 12:25 p.m., confirmed First Lt. Duane Kampa, a spokesman for the 3rd MAW. Military and first responders were at the scene.

Officials said they are waiting for confirmation on the status of all members.

"We ask for the public's patience as we work diligently with first responders and the unit to identify what occurred this afternoon," Kampa said in a release.

The MV-22B Osprey was based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39.  

A file image of an MV-22B Osprey similar to the one that reportedly crashed in Imperial County. Photo: Getty Images

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

