Minnesota authorities identify plane crash victim as U.S. Bank executive

Terry Dolan, the institution's vice chair, was the only person on board the single-engine craft that went down on Saturday.

By David K. Li and Ava Kelley | NBC News

Firefighters work near a building engulfed in fire following a plane crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on March 30, 2025.
Mike Deyo / TMX

U.S. Bank vice chair Terry Dolan was the only person on board a single-engine airplane that crashed and exploded over the weekend, a Minnesota medical examiner confirmed Tuesday.

Dolan, 63, was killed when the SOCATA TBM7, which had taken off from Des Moines, Iowa, fell from the sky Saturday in Brooklyn Park, about 5 miles short of its destination at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.

The plane crashed into a house, which burned to the ground.

A US Bancorp bank branch in Louisville, Ky. in 2020.
A US Bancorp bank branch in Louisville, Ky. in 2020. (Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg/ Getty Images file)
One person was in the house when it was hit but was able to flee without any serious injuries, officials said.

Dolan’s time and location of death were formally listed as 12:22 p.m. at 10792 Kyle Ave. North in Brooklyn Park.

“This individual was the pilot of an airplane that crashed at the above location,” according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner report. “Cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.”

The medical examiner, FAA and NTSB are all investigating.

