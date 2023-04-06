Crime and Courts

Missing American Man Found Dead in Clandestine Burial Pit on Mexico's Baja California Peninsula

Eighty-year-old Wilmer Trivett had been camping in Mexico when he was in a traffic accident. He paid for damages, but reportedly the two suspects didn't think it was enough.

By The Associated Press

Wilmer Trivett
Via Mexican Search Commission

The body of an 80-year-old American man who had been missing since Feb. 11 has been found in a clandestine burial pit on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said Wednesday.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa said a local man and his sister had been arrested in connection with the killing, which he said apparently stemmed from a dispute over a traffic accident.

The body of Wilmer Trivett was found by a specially trained dog near the quiet Pacific coast town of Todos Santos.

Trivett lived in Markleeville, near Lake Tahoe, and had been camping in the area in his camper truck, which was found burned Feb. 23.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Prosecutors said Trivett apparently was involved in a traffic accident with the two suspects some time ago.

De la Rosa said Trivett paid the two about $2,500 for damages or injuries, but he alleged the pair decided it wasn’t enough and later abducted and killed him.

The two suspects face homicide charges.

U.S. & World

Abortion rights 8 mins ago

US Supreme Court: Trans Girl Can Run Girls Track in West Virginia

France 2 hours ago

France Wants to Raise the Retirement Age by 2 Years and Workers Are Furious

Their full names were not given, in accordance with Mexican law.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMexico
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us