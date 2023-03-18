Crime and Courts

Missouri Sheriff, 2 Deputies Charged in Plot to Kidnap a Child

The sheriff's attorney told KSDK that the case was part of a history of politically motivated attempts to remove him from elected office.

By Dennis Romero and Joe Kottke | NBC News

A Missouri sheriff and two deputies are accused of participating in a scheme to help a man kidnap his child.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett, deputies Matthew Cozad and Chase Bresnahan, and the father of the girl, Donald Gaston, were arrested Thursday, according to court records.

All four have been charged with conspiracy and participating in group criminal activity under a state “street gang” statute, in addition to other individual charges, according to charging documents.

Burkett's attorney, Gabe Crocker, told NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis that the case was part of a history of politically motivated attempts to remove him from elected office.

Court records didn't list attorneys for Gaston, Cozad and Bresnahan.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMissouri
