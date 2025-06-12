Judge declares mistrial on remaining Harvey Weinstein rape count

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's New York sex crimes retrial has declared a mistrial on one charge jurors were still deliberating on Thursday, saying the panel couldn't come to an agreement on whether the former media mogul committed third-degree rape in connection with the case of Jennifer Mann.

The developments came on the sixth day of deliberations. The jury issued a split verdict Wednesday, finding Weinstein guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act in regard to victim Miriam Haley, and not guilty of criminal sex act in connection to Koja Sokola's allegations. They couldn't agree on Mann's count.

After court was adjourned Wednesday, Mann told reporters that the partial verdict gave "hope" and it "empowers others to speak out and seek justice to those predators who still believe they can exploit abuse and walk away unscathed."

The group had been deliberating since June 5, tasked with deciding — again — a case that encapsulated the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Attorneys for the 73-year-old did not immediately comment.

Nearly eight years ago, a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the Oscar-winning movie producer propelled the #MeToo movement. Some of those accusations later generated criminal charges and convictions in New York and California.

The New York conviction from 2020 was subsequently overturned, leading to the retrial before a new jury and a different judge.

"The real hero of this case is Mimi Haley, because he was convicted not once, but twice, based on her testimony," said Haley's attorney, Gloria Allred.

Jurors heard more than five weeks of testimony, including lengthy and sometimes fiery questioning of Weinstein's three accusers in the case.

Jessica Mann said he raped her in 2013, when she was trying to build an acting career. Miriam Haley accused him of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006, when she was looking for work in entertainment production.

Kaja Sokola, who wasn't involved in Weinstein's first trial, told jurors that he forced oral sex on her, too, during 2006. She was a teenage fashion model trying to break into acting at that time, she said.

Weinstein's attorneys argued that all three accusers consented to Weinstein's advances because they wanted help with their Hollywood aims. All three stayed on friendly terms with him afterward, the defense emphasized.