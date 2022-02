PARIS — A French modeling agent linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News.

It appeared that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, “died by suicide because he was discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” it said in a telephone call.

A police investigation has been opened to determine the exact cause of death as would be the case in all deaths in prison, it added.

Read more at NBCNews.com.