Mom With 3 Kids in SUV Plows Through Long Island Home's Kitchen: Police

A New York mother was driving under the influence with her three daughters when she plowed through a home on Long Island, according to police.

Suffolk County police say they arrested 34-year-old Ashley Thomas-Smith after she allegedly lost control of her SUV Sunday afternoon on Blue Jay Drive in Brentwood. Thomas-Smith plowed through one of the homes on the street, leaving the kitchen in pieces, before crashing into another home's lawn and bringing the car with three of her kids inside to a stop.

The children, ages 4, 5 and 8, were not injured in the incident, according to police. Thomas-Smith was treated for minor injuries and she was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15-Years-Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law) and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, police said.

The kids were later released to the custody of their father at the hospital, according to authorities.

Thomas-Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5. It wasn't immediately clear if she has a representative who can speak on her behalf.