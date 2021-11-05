NJ Detective Shot While Executing Arrest Warrant, Suspect Holding Newborn Hostage: Sources

A law enforcement officer in New Jersey was shot multiple times Friday evening while executing a search warrant, and the suspect is holding a newborn baby hostage in a standoff with police, sources told NBC New York.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Officer was part of a team who was trying to bring a suspect into custody in connection with a murder investigation around 5 p.m., according to sources. The law enforcement officers were at the front door of a Chelsea Avenue home in Long Branch, when sources said that gunshots were first through the door.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer was struck in the shin and the ankle, sources told News 4.The officer was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and released after no bone fractures were found and the bullet missed any major arteries.

The standoff at the home continued long after the officer's shooting. The suspect inside the home is said to be holding hostage a 2-week-old baby, the child of the suspect's girlfriend. The suspect is not from New Jersey, and is wanted for unspecified crimes in other states, sources said.

Because of the incident, North Jersey Coast Line rail service between Long Branch and Little Silver was suspended in both directions. Those who live nearby were told to evacuate their homes for their safety.

The FBI was at the scene, along with local law enforcement, who is trying to negotiate with the shooter in the ongoing standoff.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.