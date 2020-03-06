New York COVID-19 Cases Surge to 33; Dozens Under Mandatory Quarantine Order

What to Know It remains to be seen how widely COVID-19 will spread in tri-state area after 33 people in New York were confirmed to have the virus Friday, just five days after the first local case was reported

Eleven new cases were added to the total between Thursday and Friday; all of them are connected to the Westchester County lawyer who works in midtown Manhattan.

New Jersey had thee positive samples that had been sent to the CDC for confirmation; authorities are awaiting confirmation of those results

New York added 11 new coronavirus cases Friday, including another Manhattan case and more in Westchester County, bringing the state's total to 33, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Each of the 11 new cases is connected to the Westchester cluster that started with the midtown Manhattan lawyer, the first case of community spread. The newest Manhattan patient, who is in his 50s, is presenting mild symptoms, de Blasio said. Disease detectives are working to learn more about his family and any close contacts he may have had while contagious.

Also Friday, Cuomo delved a bit more into the state's mandatory and precautionary quarantine measures. To date, 44 people statewide, including nine in New York City, are under mandatory quarantine order.

Those people have either A) Tested positive; B) Had direct contact (within 6 feet) with a person who has tested positive; C) Returned from a country with CDC travel health levels 2 or 3, the countries in the hotbed of the outbreak; or D) Is deemed in need of quarantine by a local health provider and local health department. Officials will coordinate with the state Department of Health to make that determination, the governor said.

Four thousand people across the state have self-quarantined as a precaution: 2,700 in New York City and 1,000 Westchester.

Erika Gomez, a 24-year-old English teacher from Southern California living in China has been quarantined in her studio apartment for 40 days. She shared her experience as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

To date, of the nearly three dozen people diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York, four of them are New York City residents and all but one of the rest are from Westchester County. That one person, a 42-year-old man, is from Long Island's Nassau County and has been hospitalized. At least two patients are currently being treated in intensive care units in Manhattan.

The other positive tests involve people with mild symptoms — or none at all. Most of the patients remain in isolation in their homes and have not required hospitalization -- as officials have said, 80 percent of people who get coronavirus self-resolve with no additional treatment necessary. Meanwhile, as of Friday, New York City was still awaiting test results for 55 people.

In neighboring New Jersey, three people tested positive and the samples were sent to the CDC for confirmation. Those results were still pending federal confirmation as of Friday afternoon. One is a health care worker in his 30s who works in New York City and splits time between homes there and in New Jersey, officials said. It's not clear where he works or in what capacity. He's doing well in the hospital, officials say.

The third case, announced Friday, is that of a man in his 60s in Camden County located in southern New Jersey. The man is hospitalized and in stable condition, according to officials.

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,300. New York officials have sought to emphasize that most cases are mild and the overall risk to the general public is quite low.

Still, cases of the new virus — and concerns about potential new ones — have already prompted officials to ask thousands of people in recent weeks to quarantine themselves. A few schools and college campuses have closed for cleaning. Community events have been canceled out of an abundance of caution. Local governments are implementing changes -- some major, some minor -- that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

The state of Connecticut has had no positive coronavirus cases, though it does have more than 150 people self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19. As of Friday, the state health lab had tested 24 people and all tests had come back negative. Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he was asking the CDC to send more testing kits so the state could comply with updated federal guidance on who should be tested.

Health officials are looking at two probable cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. Brian Thompson reports.

De Blasio, a Democrat, also urged the CDC to supply New York with more test kits and to speed the approval of tests that private companies may be developing.

The state got approval Saturday to run its own version of the test. Cuomo, also Democrat, said Thursday the state is now able to run about 100 to 200 tests a day and is now working with other laboratories to boost testing capacity.

New York City, meanwhile, got a new batch of CDC test kits. De Blasio said Thursday that the city ultimately wants the capacity to do hundreds of tests per day or more and needs federal help to get there. Authorities also caution that increased testing will lead to more positive cases by default.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Nationally, the CDC said that as of Friday it had a total of 164 cases reported by 19 states; in the vast majority of those cases, authorities aren't yet sure how the virus was contracted. Eleven people have died, all of them from Washington state except for one, who was from California.

The CDC only updates its numbers once a weekday, though, and the numbers reflect the agency's total as of 4 p.m. the previous day. The case total in the United States could be higher. NBC News reported it as being up to 258 cases nationwide as of Friday afternoon.

CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where we stand now as far as developing a vaccine.

On Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to fuel national efforts to combat the spread. The legislation provides sustenance for a multifaceted attack -- money for vaccines, tests, potential treatments and to help local governments respond -- on the virus.

As the viral infections spread across the globe, everybody has to make a decision: How worried should I be about getting infected, and what should I do about it?