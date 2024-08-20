‘Watch me kill': Mother caught on video whipping 3-year-old daughter with hanger

A Florida mother was arrested after video showed her whipping and beating her 3-year-old toddler with a hanger, according to Miami Gardens Police.

Aaliyah Shantrelle Herring, 25, is now facing two child abuse-related charges.

Herring's ex-partner David Jones told NBC Miami he was Facetiming his child's mother when suddenly the conversation turned violent.

“[She was] blowing up my phone telling me to pick up (the child)…saying that she had it, 'I'm making excuses…' and not caring for her. 'I’m not acting like the father I was supposed to be,'” Jones said, explaining why Herring was upset during the Facetime call.

Jones said he started screen recording when Herring began beating their child with what appeared to be a hanger.

The couple is broken up and Jones is granted supervised visits.

“Since you don’t want to handle your own kid. Guess what? I’ll eliminate her my damn self, how about that?” Herring can be heard says during the call.

"Still don’t want to shut up? That’s fine, y'all going to watch me kill your kid, how about that?" she says at one point.

Court documents show Herring repeatedly struck the baby and threatened to kill her.

Herring told police during an interview that she was “disciplining the victim for throwing a remote at her.” She later claimed Jones created the video with artificial intelligence and that was not her in the footage.

Judge Mindy Glazer granted Herring's release from jail, but ordered her to stay away from the 3-year-old.

Herring was appointed a public defender, who could not comment on the incident. Records on Wednesday show she entered a not guilty plea and her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Jones said the toddler is under the care of Herring’s stepmother.