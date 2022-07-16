Mother Shot Multiple Times While Walking With Her 2 Young Kids in NYC: Police

A mother was shot multiple times while she was walking with her two young kids, one of whom was in a stroller, in a Queens neighborhood, according to police.

The shots were fired just before 7 p.m. along Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, police said. The woman was walking with a 5-year-old alongside her and a 2-year-old in a stroller, when a car pulled up and started firing.

The 28-year-old mother was struck in her arm and back, and a man nearby was hit in the arm. Neither of the children was shot or injured, according to police.

Both victims are expected to survive. It was not clear if the mother or the man was targeted in the shooting.

Investigators believe the bullets were fired from inside a black Acura MDX that fled south bound on Caffery Avenue.

No arrests have yet been made.