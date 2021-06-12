Mother Throws Infant, Toddler Out 2nd Floor Window in Brooklyn Before Jumping: NYPD

A mother threw her two young children out the second-floor window of a Brooklyn apartment building before jumping out after them, police said Saturday.

Police rushed to the Brownsville building around 11:30 a.m. on Rockaway Parkway for reports of serious injuries.

The 24-year-old mother is said to have thrown her 1-month-old baby out of the window before sending her 2-year-old son out as well, police said. The infant was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the second child and the mother, who jumped out the window, were also taken to the hospital in Brooklyn. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

It's not yet clear what led the woman to throw the two children out the window; police are investigating.

This story is developing.