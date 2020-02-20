Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon Yanks Souvenir Washington Dentures Over Slavery Link

It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves' mouths

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Mount Vernon
Getty Images

George Washington's Mount Vernon estate says it will no longer sell a souvenir depicting the founding father's false teeth amid criticism that Washington's dentures were made with teeth pulled from the mouths of people who were enslaved.

Critics said selling a souvenir magnet depicting Washington's famous false teeth trivialized the fact that Washington's slaves had to lose their own teeth.

On Wednesday, Mount Vernon said on Twitter that it would remove the magnet from its online store.

It has been known for years that Washington paid about six pounds for nine teeth that were pulled from slaves' mouths.

That fact received renewed attention following publication of a revisionist biography.

This article tagged under:

Mount VernonGeorge Washington
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us