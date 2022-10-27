MTA Bus Hijacker Crashes Into Utility Pole After Driver Leaps Out Window: Cops

A man armed with a fake gun hijacked an MTA bus in Queens early Thursday -- and crashed the vehicle into a utility pole after the driver jumped out a window a few blocks later, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect walked up to the driver at 199th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights before 9 a.m. and told him to open the door. He then ordered the driver to drive. Seven passengers were aboard at the time.

The driver leaped out of the window when they approached 232nd Street and Linden Boulevard a short time later, and the hijacker took the wheel, cops say. He drove the bus a few blocks, then crashed into a utility pole near 234th Street.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, while the bus driver who jumped out the window was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It didn't immediately appear any passengers were physically hurt in the fray.

The MTA couldn't immediately be reached for comment. A press conference is expected later Thursday.