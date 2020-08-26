MTA: NYC Subway Service May Be Cut by 40%, Commuter Rail Slashed in Half if No $12B Fed Aid

The MTA says it will have to implement a slate of sweeping service cuts and changes without $12 billion in federal aid, including potentially cutting bus and subway service by up to 40 percent and commuter rail service by 50 percent.

The cash-strapped agency made the announcement at a virtual finance meeting Wednesday. It says it must take immediate action without $3.9 billion in additional federal funding this year -- and that the pain will only get worse.

"Expenses cannot be reduced quickly and significantly enough to offset the 40 percent reduction in revenue we have experienced and are expecting," the MTA said.

Immediately, it plans to reduce overtime spending and consulting contracts, as well as shelve some capital projects. Without $12 billion in federal aid, the agency says it may be forced to reduce service on subways and buses by up to 40 percent. That would translate to up to an 8-minute longer wait for the next train and up to a 15-minute longer wait for the next bus. Staff cuts -- permanent reduction of more than 7,200 positions -- may also be required.

The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North may have to see an up to 50 percent cut in service, which would save the MTA nearly $160 million annually. Changes could include reduced service frequencies to 60 minutes on heavier ridership lines and 120 minutes on lower ridership lines. Service may be eliminated on one or more LIRR branches. The MTA estimates it may have to eliminate nearly 850 commuter rail positions.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye said the agency is losing $200 million a week. Not even the Great Depression saw a dramatic drop in ridership like the pandemic-induced one, he said.

"If the Senate doesn’t act we will have no choice," Foye added. "Draconian measures would be needed, with massive job cuts and service cuts in the weeks and months ahead.”

Other measures that may be required to address the shortfall include delaying the start of the East Side Access service, saving over $250 million in operating costs; closing ticket windows to save an estimate $8 million (may eliminate up to 60 positions); and eliminating West of Hudson service in NY to save more than $25 million in annual operating costs and avoid nearly $1.2 billion in capital expenses.

Some major 2020-2024 capital projects may also be delayed, the MTA said Wednesday. Potential projects that could be paused include the Second Avenue Subway phase 2; Penn Station work; purchasing of electric bus fleet and new subway rolling stock; signal modernization projects, including the Lexington line and additional ADA station upgrades.

Foye told lawmakers at a Tuesday legislative hearing that subway ridership remains three-quarters below pre-pandemic levels. Foye said subways saw an average 1.3 million customers per weekday as of last week. Bus ridership is around 1.3 million, down nearly 40% from last year.

Train ridership was down by half compared to 2019 levels just a few weeks ago. Still, Foye said ridership is starting to increase: Long Island Rail Road is now down 76% while Metro-North is down 83%.

It's still an unprecedented drop for a mass transit system that once served over three-quarters of the nearly four million people who commuted to Manhattan each day, according to Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Nicole Gelinas.

According to a new survey from the Partnership of Greater New York, just 8% of Manhattan workers have returned to their office since mid-August. Only 26% of workers are expected to return by the end of the year and only 54% by July of 2021. The majority of mass transit commuters (84%) say they're still concerned about their safety.

Meanwhile, unions representing New York transit workers are demanding swift access to protective gear, better enforcement of mask-wearing and increased service as more businesses and schools re-open their doors.

Union leaders acknowledge it's a tough argument to make as the MTA estimates it's losing about $200 million a week. Even if Congress does grant additional aid, it's unclear how the pandemic will impact commuting patterns down the road, Gelinas said. She warned significant service cuts or fare hikes could discourage people from returning to mass transit.

New York is trying to encourage riders to return by disinfecting subways each night and offering smartphone app that lets passengers know which train cars have more space to spread out.

The public can once again board MTA buses through the front door starting Aug. 31, when riders will start paying the $2.75 fare again.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1179 President Jose DeJesus said buses need more plexiglass barriers to prevent the virus from spreading and called for updated ventilation and air control systems.

He said police officers should help ensure riders are wearing masks as required.

“A lot of people will fight you on the mask,” DeJesus said.

Several union leaders called for hazard pay for all transit workers and said the MTA failed to ensure protective gear to workers at the start of the crisis.

They said workers still face delays, and questioned whether the MTA is storing masks in case of a pandemic as laid out in the agency's pandemic plans.

“If a second wave comes, we cannot operate the way it did when the first wave came,” said Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano. “If we don’t have masks, we’re not going to work.”

Anthony Simon, who chairs a union that includes rail and transportation workers, said they were left making their own hand sanitizer as COVID-19 spread in the dense metropolis earlier this year.

“It was absolutely out of control,” Simon said.