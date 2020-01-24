Multiple Cities in China Sealed Off as Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads Published 28 mins ago Published 28 mins ago At least 10 cities have been quarantined in China as a new virus outbreak spreads before Lunar New Year. The coronavirus has killed at least 26 people, with 830 confirmed cases. 11 photos 1/11 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images A disinfection worker wearing protective gears spray anti-septic solution in an train amid rising public concerns over the spread of China’s Wuhan Coronavirus at SRT train station on Jan. 24, 2020, in Seoul, South Korea. 2/11 Getty Images Workers excavate a construction site for a new hospital, Jan. 24, 2020, in Wuhan, China. The builders will complete the 1,000-bed hospital by February 3 to cope with the surge of 2019-nCoV patients in the city. 3/11 Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Masked people shop for festive items in Fuyang in central China’s Anhui province, Jan. 24, 2020. Eight provinces and municipalities have declared a top-level public health emergency in China amid efforts to contain the 2019-nCoV spread. 4/11 Donat SorokinTASS via Getty Images A researcher in an organic synthesis lab in the Centre for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Technologies at the Ural Federal University (UrFU) where the antiviral medicine Triazavirin is made. UrFU researchers have proposed using Triazavirin against the new strain of coronavirus in China given the fact that Triazavirin is effective against RNA viruses, to which the new virus belongs. 5/11 Valya Egorshin/NurPhoto via Getty Images Chinese tourists in protective masks in the center of St. Petersburg. In China, hundreds of people have been infected with the virus. Several Chinese cities are closed for exit. 6/11 Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Travelers wearing face mask wait at the departure hall of West Kowloon Station on Jan. 23, 2020, in Hong Kong. Hong Kong reported its first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus infections as the number of those who have died from the virus. 7/11 Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images People wearing mask with luggage are seen crossing a road in Mong Kok District on Jan. 24, 2020, in Hong Kong. The new SARS-like virus, coronavirus, originated from Wuhan infected hundreds in China and cause 25 dead, with cases reported in other parts of Asia including in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, Hong Kong reported its first case of coronavirus on January 22. 8/11 Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images Virologist Sandro Halbe observes cell culture dishes in a research laboratory of the Institute of Virology at the Philipps University of Marburg. Coronavirus, which has made hundreds of people sick in China, also employs scientists from Hessen. 9/11 Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images Christian Drosten, Director of the Institute of Virology at the Charité in Berlin, look at samples at the Institute of Virology at the Charité Berlin Mitte, where research on the coronavirus is underway. The Chinese government has practically sealed off the metropolis of Wuhan, which is particularly hard hit by the new lung disease caused by the coronavirus. 10/11 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Passengers, almost all wearing protective masks, arrive to board trains at before the annual Spring Festival at a Beijing railway station on Jan. 23, 2020, in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose in mainland China Wednesday as health officials locked down the city of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease. 11/11 Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Police officers wear protective masks as they patrol before the annual Spring Festival at a Beijing railway station on Jan. 23, 2020, in Beijing, China. This article tagged under: coronavirusChinaHealth 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Taal Volcano Erupts, Spewing Lava, Ash over Philippines Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards San Diego’s Cutest Critters Images: Police Take Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos, Into Custody