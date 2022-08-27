New Jersey

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

Multiple individuals had to be taken to the hospital, police said

By Rudy Chinchilla

The entrance of a hookah lounge with its front window broken.
NBC10

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said.

The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.

The shooting along the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue happened around 1:20 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office.

NBC10 cameras captured investigators placing dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot of the shopping center. Investigators were going in and out of hookah lounge that appeared to have a window blown out.

The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to call detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

