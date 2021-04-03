1 Dead, Bystander Wounded After 2 Gunmen, Police Open Fire in Bronx Chase: NYPD

One person is dead and two others injured, including an innocent bystander, after two gunmen and several officers opened fire in a Bronx neighborhood Saturday evening, NYPD officials said.

Police in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx heard the first shots fired around 6:30 p.m., NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr said at a news conference hours later.

Three uniformed officers moved toward the scene at College Avenue and Findlay Avenue where two armed men were firing at and chasing a man in the direction of the officers, Lehr said.

The officers fired their guns at the two armed men who then fled toward College Avenue. Moments later the gunmen came upon another group of uniformed officers and were subsequently taken into custody, the assistant chief said.

WATCH as NYPD executives provide an update into tonight’s police-involved shooting with an armed suspect in the @nypd44pct. pic.twitter.com/YP0qLImwbq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2021

The target of the two gunmen, who was not identified, was struck several times and died from his injuries, Lehr said. A possible motive was not released at the news conference.

An innocent bystander in the area at the time of the shootings suffered a gunshot wound, as did one of the gunmen. Lehr said officers applied a tourniquet before EMS transported the bystander to Lincoln Hospital -- the same hospital where the injured gunman was taken.

Police at the press conference would not confirm which, if any, of the officers' gunfire struck any of the gunshot victims.

Crime scene investigators recovered weapons that were tossed under a nearby vehicle by the gunmen moments before their arrest, the assistant chief said.

None of the responding officers who engaged the suspects reported any injuries.

The crime scene was still closed off and under investigation late Saturday night.