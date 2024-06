Multiple injuries reported in ‘incident' in northwest Illinois town outside of Dixon

Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday in an incident in a northwest Illinois town just outside of Dixon.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department confirmed to NBC affiliate station WREX that multiple people were injured in what they described as a "possible shooting" investigation in Lost Lake, Illinois, northeast of Dixon.

Details on what happened, along with the extent of the injuries, weren't immediately available.

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon confirmed to NBC Chicago that three people who were wounded in the incident were transported to their hospital, but officials could not provide details on their conditions.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area where the incident occurred.

Check back for more on this developing story.