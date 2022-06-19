DC Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Officer and 2 Others Hurt

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three people, including a D.C. police officer, were shot Sunday in the area of 14th and U streets in Northwest, authorities said.

The name of the shooting victim was not immediately released.

The shooting appeared to break out after two separate incidents, following what D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee called an "unpermitted event" held by the group Moechella at around 6 p.m. They had promoted a Juneteenth event celebrating D.C. go-go music.

At one point, there was some type of "incident or fight" among the crowd that was broken up, authorities said. Then, after a "secondary incident," people started to flee, and some had their legs and ankles "trampled."

While officers shut down the event and paramedics treated victims who suffered injuries running away, the gunfire that would claim the life of a teen and injure three others erupted.

The two adults and the officer, who was shot in the lower extremity, are recovering at a hospital, Contee said.

Police recovered several firearms throughout the night. One belonged to a victim, but officers did not find the suspect's gun.

The victims are stable, but the extent of their injuries is not known. A potential motive for the gunfire or either of the incidents before it was not revealed.

A police helicopter hovered above the area at about 11 p.m. as officers searched for a shooter or shooters.

"We have a child who was killed today at an event that did not have any proper planning for the number of people who were here and with guns involved. And with our police managing a crowd, on sight, somebody used a gun. And a child is dead," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Contee said the police department would look into whether "legal action" should be taken against the organizers of the unpermitted event.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.