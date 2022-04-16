South Carolina

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Mall

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene

Police car lights in night time
Getty Images (File)

A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Carolina
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us