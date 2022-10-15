Worcester

Multiple People Injured in Worcester Shooting, According to Police

By Irvin Rodriguez

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

Authorities are investigating an incident where multiple people were injured after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Officers arrived at a warehouse on 88 Webster Street after reports of a shooting where they found one man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police say that a shortly after, they became aware of additional victims around the warehouse area and nearby hospitals where victims were treated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-865

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsshooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us