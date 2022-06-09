3 Killed, 1 Hurt in Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Plant; Trooper Injured in Shootout

Three men died and another was wounded when a gunman opened fire at the manufacturing facility where he worked in western Maryland Thursday afternoon. A state trooper was injured in a shootout with the suspect

Mark Alan Frey, 50, Charles Edward Minnick, 31, and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, were all killed in the shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. A 42-year-old man was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

“It was quickly discovered that the suspect had fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival, and units relayed the information as far as the suspect vehicle description,” Sheriff Douglas Mullendore said.

A short time after the shooting, about five or so miles south of the plant, a Maryland state trooper got into a shootout with the suspect on Mapleville Road, the sheriff's office said.

“They were telling him that he needed to his put hands up, that he was under arrest,” said Harleigh Routzahn, who said she saw the suspect plow into a police car. “They probably said that like 15 times. He shot at the state trooper and grazed him, and that’s when all the cops started letting off fire.”

She said she heard 15-20 shots.

“When the troopers went to stop the vehicle, the suspect immediately started firing multiple rounds at the troopers,” Maryland State Police Lt. Col. Bill Dofflemyer said.

The trooper suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injures. The trooper has been treated and released.

The suspect was also injured and taken to a hospital. The shooter, who authorities said is a 23-year-old man from West Virginia, remained hospitalized late Thursday. He has not yet been charged.

He used a semi-automatic handgun to carry out the attack, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect's motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Chopper4 video of the aftermath of the second crime scene shows a red four-door car pinned in by a burgundy SUV on Mapleville Road, near the Mt. Aetna traffic circle. On the ground outside the driver's side door of the red car, police put an evidence marker next to a gun.

Smithsburg is in a remote area near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border a few miles from Hagerstown, Maryland, and about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

“This stuff is not normal around my hometown,” Routzahn said tearfully. “It’s not. Like, my neighbors’ kids were out front. They could have been shot.”

“This is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Maryland Sen. Paul Corderman said. “Completely heinous and unacceptable.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the original scene, and Maryland State Police is handling the second scene.

"We are working closely with local authorities, while the investigation continues," Columbia Machine, Inc. CEO Rick Goode said in a statement. "Our highest priority during this tragic event is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those that lost family members or were affected by this tragic event."

“I’m devastated by the lives taken today in Smithsburg and for the pain and suffering their loved ones are experiencing," U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said in a statement.

"As we learn more about the shooting today, my thoughts are with the employees of Columbia Machine, the Smithsburg community, and all of those grieving," he added. "I am committed to meeting your pain with action."

