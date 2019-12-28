8 Shot, 2 Fatally, in ‘Ambush’ During Music Video Shoot Near Houston

At least eight people were shot, two fatally, when gunmen opened fire during a music video shoot in a parking lot Friday night near Houston, the Harris County sheriff said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said details were still preliminary following the shooting, but it appeared that a group of men was filming a rap video in the parking lot of an office park when gunfire broke out, NBC News reports.

"All of the sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believe, by individuals in cars and/or foot," Gonzalez said.

Four people were wounded and taken to hospitals with varying conditions, but it’s possible more people could have been injured and sought treatment on their own, he told reporters at the scene.

