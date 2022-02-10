North Carolina

A Mystery for 50 Years, New Info IDs ‘Dixie Mafia' as Killers of North Carolina Family

The three people killed were found dead in their home during a snowstorm Feb. 3, 1972, in a chilling attack that became locally known as the “Durham Case”

Billy Wayne Davis.
Georgia Department of Corrections

The grisly triple murder of a man, a woman and their son found slain in a bathtub in 1972 has been solved 50 years later, thanks to information from a Georgia inmate, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in Boone, North Carolina, announced

Bryce Durham, 51, his wife, Virginia, 44, and their son, Bobby, 18, were found dead in their home during a snowstorm Feb. 3, 1972, in a chilling attack that became locally known as the “Durham Case.” 

Their bodies were in the bathtub, and their home was in a state of disarray, The Charlotte Observer reported. Virginia had died by strangulation, and Bryce and Bobby had been drowned, according to the newspaper.  

The crime remained a mystery for years, but five decades later, the perpetrators have been identified as Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis, Charles David Reed and Billy Wayne Davis, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

Birt, Gaddis and Reed are all dead. Davis, 81, who is believed to be the only surviving perpetrator, is in a correctional facility in Augusta, Georgia. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

