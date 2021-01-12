Mystery Monolith Found in Texas

A monolith has been found on the Trinity Trail in Fort Worth.

Its straight sides appear similar to one discovered in the Utah desert, one in California and another in Romania at the end of 2020. Like those structures, it’s unknown how it got there.

The monolith, which appears to be about 10 feet tall, is in Fort Worth near Interstate 30 and Beach Street on the Trinity Trail, and it's already gaining attention on social media.

NBC 5 reached out to the City of Fort Worth, but they tell us they were unaware it was there.

NBC 5 also reached out to the Tarrant Regional Water District, as this appears to be their property, but we haven’t heard back yet.