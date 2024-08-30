NASA

NASA cuts 2 from next SpaceX flight to make room for astronauts stuck at space station

Bumped from the SpaceX flight: NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson.

By The Associated Press

File - Butch Wilmore (L) and Suni Williams on May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

NASA on Friday cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck at the International Space Station.

NASA's Nick Hague and Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch in September aboard a SpaceX rocket for the orbiting laboratory. The duo will return with Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore in February. NASA decided it’s too risky for Williams and Wilmore to fly home in their Boeing Starliner capsule, marred by thruster troubles and helium leaks.

Bumped from the SpaceX flight: NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson. NASA said they could fly on future missions.

The space agency said it took into account spaceflight experience and other factors in making the decision.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been on the International Space Stations since early June after arriving on the troubled Boeing Starliner.

After the shuttles retired, the U.S. relied on Russia to ferry crews to the space station until SpaceX began taking astronauts in 2020. The two countries have continued to trade seats. Next month, NASA’s Don Pettit will be launching to the space station while NASA’s Tracy Dyson will be returning to Earth on Russian capsules.

NASA turned to private businesses a decade ago, wanting two competing U.S. companies ferrying astronauts in the post-shuttle era.

Williams and Wilmore were Boeing's first crew, arriving at the space station in June for what was supposed to be a weeklong stay. Their capsule will return empty as early as next Friday, aiming for a touchdown in the New Mexico desert.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

