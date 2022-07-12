NASA to Unveil More Images Tuesday From the James Webb Telescope

A day after the White House unveiled the first image from NASA’s new space telescope, the space agency is expected to reveal four more galactic beauty shots from the the James Webb Space Telescope's initial outward gazes.

The pictures on tap include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.

They will be unveiled during at 10:30 a.m. ET live broadcast on NASA TV.

Monday's "deep field" image from the $10 billion telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The photo showed lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there. Part of the image is light from not too long after the Big Bang, which was 13.8 billion years ago.

The busy image with hundreds of specks, streaks, spirals and swirls of white, yellow, orange and red is only “one little speck of the universe,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

“What we saw today is the early universe,” Harvard astronomer Dimitar Sasselov said in a phone interview after the reveal.

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.

The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the early days of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus.