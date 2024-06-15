Crime and Courts

Nashville officer arrested after allegedly participating in OnlyFans traffic stop skit video

A MNPD news release says that the video was made April 26 in a warehouse parking

By Associated Press

Police patrol cruiser.
Getty Images

A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 33-year-old Sean Herman was fired last month after detectives with the Specialized Investigations Divisions discovered the video and identified him while wearing his MNPD uniform. Herman was arrested Thursday at his Sumner County home.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officials say Herman can be seen taking part in a mock traffic stop in the video that was posted on OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos. The skit allegedly included Herman groping the female driver.

A MNPD news release says that the video was made April 26 in a warehouse parking lot while Herman was on duty as a patrol officer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Chief Drake directed that the investigation continue after Herman was fired, resulting in his indictment,” the news release states. “A Criminal Court judge set Herman’s bond at $3,000.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us