National Guard Members at Capitol Sickened by ‘Raw, Moldy' Food, Members of Congress Say

At least 59 National Guard members reported gastrointestinal problems, including some who had to go to the hospital, one representative said

By Andrea Swalec

national guard capitol
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Multiple Michigan National Guard members stationed at the U.S. Capitol were sickened after they were served food that was raw, moldy, undercooked and even filled with metal shavings, the state’s congressional delegation said in a letter. 

Guard members who have served at the Capitol for weeks in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot recently reported being served meals that were “poorly prepared, oftentimes inedible and highly inadequate,” 14 members of Congress said Tuesday in a letter to the chief of the National Guard Bureau. It’s “completely unacceptable,” they said. 

“The members of the National Guard have served honorably throughout the duration of this operation. We must never turn our backs on our soldiers, especially as they have demonstrated time and time again that haven’t turned our backs on us,” the letter said. 

The food was provided by a contractor, the letter said. The members of Congress asked for either a new food provider or per diem funds so National Guard members can buy their own meals. 

The National Guard Bureau did not immediately respond to an inquiry. 

