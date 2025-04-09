Maverick instead of Megan. Daring rather than Dan. Avocado instead of Olivia. If just for one day, what would you name yourself? That's the question behind National Name Yourself Day.

Celebrities do it all the time — many for their whole lives. Wednesday is "National Name Yourself Day," a lighthearted but thought-provoking holiday each April 9 that encourages people to adopt a new name to reflect on identity and self-perception.

While it may seem like harmless fun, names carry psychological weight. Studies suggest names influence how we see ourselves, how others perceive us and even the paths we take in life. Researchers have dubbed this the “Dorian Gray effect” — the idea that names, like Oscar Wilde’s fictional portrait, subtly shape who we become.

In "The Picture of Dorian Gray," Oscar Wilde tells the story of a man whose portrait ages and deteriorates in response to his unethical actions while he remains outwardly youthful and untouched. The story explores themes of vanity, identity, and the divide between appearance and reality — making it a fitting metaphor for how external markers, like names, might influence or reflect internal transformation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Cesar Wurm, an author and recovery advocate, says he sees the day as more than just make-believe.

"Our names may shape how we view ourselves and how others see us. They can carry weight, power, expectations — or maybe even offer an opportunity to lighten things up," Wurm said. "What do you love about your life right now? Double down on it. What’s not quite clicking? Rename it. Reframe it. Take the first step to change it."

Whether you wish to be reborn and name yourself Phoenix or Joy to perhaps feel more of it, the day is about one thing: checking in with yourself. A new name might not change everything, but it could change your perspective.

Worm believes some people often wait too long for a major milestone moment, such as a new job or a new year to reassess their lives.

"Why not use this random, quirky holiday as your personal check-in? As a mirror held up to your own life portrait?" he said.

From the curious to the downright bizarre, there’s a day for everything. Did you know you can make your own obscure holiday? Find out how, and why, these quirky holidays come to be.