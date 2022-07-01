NBA Rumors: Jazz Trading Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for Massive Haul

Report: Jazz trading Rudy Gobert to Wolves for massive haul originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Stifle Tower is on the move.
The Utah Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive haul that includes several players and first-round picks.
Minnesota is sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro and four future first-round picks to Utah in exchange for Gobert, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Wolves surrendered unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025 and 2027 and a top-five-protected first-rounder in 2029, per Wojnarowski.
Gobert, who just recently turned 30, has been one of the NBA's most impactful defensive players for most of his nine-year career. The former 27th overall pick has averaged at least two blocks per game for eight straight seasons, made six consecutive All-Defensive First Teams and captured the Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21).
The 7-footer also has four All-NBA nods and is coming off a third consecutive All-Star season, where he posted 15.6 points, a league-leading 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
This story is being updated...