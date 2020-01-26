NBA Stars, Celebs React to Death of Kobe Bryant

As reports broke of the death of retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Bryant was among nine people killed in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas confirmed. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, along with a teammate on Gianna's basketball team, the teammate's parent and the pilot. Four others on board haven't been identified.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes expressed their condolences and shock over his death on Twitter.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE 😥😥😥 I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words 😥 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time. We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2020

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflects on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/hlyeV14nXj — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant Rest In Peace. Unbelievable, unbelievably sad... — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020