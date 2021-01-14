NBCU Academy Launches to Boost Journalism Education for Diverse Students

In an effort to bolster journalism education to historically underrepresented groups, NBCUniversal said Thursday it is partnering with 17 historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and colleges with significant Latino, Asian, Black, Indigenous and tribal populations through its NBCU Academy.

The program promises to offer students from diverse racial and economic backgrounds a broad scope of on-campus training, online programs, scholarships and opportunities for interaction with NBC News Group journalists.

NBCUniversal is investing $6.5 million in the initiative, including scholarships worth $3.5 million over the next two years, according to the company.

"Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do," NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said in a statement. "Through NBCU Academy, we have the opportunity to widen our extraordinary legacy by building on-ramps for a talented generation of journalists and storytellers who — for so long — may have been overlooked."

The schools participating in the program are:

Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York

California State University, Fullerton

Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Clark Atlanta University

Dallas College in Dallas

El Camino College in Torrance, California

Florida International University in Miami

Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia

Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Miami Dade College in Miami

Morgan State University in Baltimore

North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in Orangeburg, South Carolina

City College of New York

University of North Texas in Denton

University of Texas at El Paso

Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans

The program will provide equipment and collaborate with professors to develop the courses.

Additionally, NBCU News Group journalists, executives and management from editorial and production teams across NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo News will participate as guest lecturers to provide real-world insight and mentorship, according to a statement.

In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced a multi-year $100 million pledge to help address systemic racism and inequality.

Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of the NBC Owned Television Stations