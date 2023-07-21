Nebraska man who posed as high school student charged with sex-related crimes

A 26-year-old Nebraska man who posed as a 17-year-old and attended high school for more than 50 days was arrested on sex-related charges this week, Lincoln police said.

Zachary Scheich went as Zak Hess and posed as a 17-year-old to attend two high schools in Lincoln during the 2022-23 school year, police said at a news conference Thursday.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault using an electronic device and one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Police arrested him Thursday afternoon at a library, police Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said.

“He attended school as a student, he attended classes. That was the initial investigation,” Jackson said at a news conference. “And as the investigation progressed, we learned of additional contacts he had with juvenile students.”

The allegations include text messages between Scheich and minor girls, CBS affiliate KOLN of Lincoln reported, citing court documents.

Scheich allegedly asked for “pornographic material” from a student whom he had previously paid, ABC affiliate KLKN reported, also citing court documents.

