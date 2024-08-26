New Hampshire

Neighbors annoyed as New Hampshire 7-Eleven blasts opera music all day and night

Residents of Manchester, New Hampshire, say the opera music coming from the speakers outside a 7-Eleven is meant to deter loitering, but it's keeping them awake at night.

Some residents of Manchester, New Hampshire, are sounding off about a noisy convenience store, blaring opera music day and night for the last several weeks.

The music is coming from speakers outside the 7-Eleven on South Main Street. Neighbors were told it was meant to stop people from loitering.

While it may be successful in that regard, it has also kept people in the area up at night.

"My 4-year-old is autistic, and she already had a hard time as it is sleeping, so it's been really difficult for us," neighbor Jennifer Pudder said. "My hope is that they'll turn it down at night so that people can sleep."

NBC10 Boston spoke with the city's mayor on Monday, at city hall, about the complaints.

"We still have a few things that we're doing background on," Mayor Jay Ruais said.

NBC10 Boston also contacted the Manchester Police Department, and were told by the store's manager to reach out to corporate for comment. NBC10 Boston has not heard back from any of those parties.

A Manchester police officer said noise emitting from properties in the city is expected to be at a "reasonable level" by 10 p.m., but could not go into detail.

