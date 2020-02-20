Democratic primaries

Watch: What Each Candidate Said at the 9th Democratic Debate

Candidates fielded policy questions and defended their bona fides ahead of the Nevada primary caucus

Democratic presidential candidates appear on stage in Las Vegas, Feb. 19, 2020, for the ninth Democratic presidential primary debate.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Six candidates took the stage in Las Vegas for the ninth Democratic primary debate on Wednesday. They tackled questions on climate and immigration policy while fending off personal attacks. Here's what each had to say during the sometimes-heated, two-hour event.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Here is what Joe Biden talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Everything that Michael Bloomberg said during the Democratic Debate in Nevada on Feb. 19, 2020

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Here is what Pete Buttigieg talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Here is what Amy Klobuchar talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Here is what Bernie Sanders talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Here is what Elizabeth Warren talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Democratic primariesLas VegasNevada caucusesDemocratic Debates
