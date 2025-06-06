New hybrid termites found in Florida: Why experts are sounding the alarm

The University of Florida has confirmed that a new hybrid of termites, from the Asian subterranean and Formosan termites, are spreading in the state.

Researchers say the fusion of these two termites is not only unexpected but also potentially dangerous for homeowners across the country.

At the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) extension lab in Fort Lauderdale, researchers care for an astonishing 20 to 25 million termites.

It's all part of understanding and ultimately controlling these pests. “If you want to learn how to kill termites, you need to first learn how to keep them alive,” says Dr. Thomas Chouvenc, an entomologist at UF/IFAS.

Dr. Chouvenc was one of the first to spot something unusual. “In 2021, we started seeing winged termites that didn’t look right,” he recalls. “Over the past five years, we’ve confirmed more and more of these as hybrids.”

These hybrids can now form their own colonies, separate from their parent species, and that’s only part of the concern. “By the time you find a population of hybrid termites, it means both parent species have been established in the neighborhood for over a decade, and have likely already caused significant damage,” Dr. Chouvenc explains.

Even more alarming, these genetic mutations may allow the termites to survive in areas they previously couldn’t, potentially expanding their range across Florida and even into neighboring states. “Over time, we could see their distribution grow beyond what we've seen before. That means more communities at risk,” he warns.

How to Protect Your Home

Dr. Chouvenc urges homeowners to act early and wisely, when it comes to termite protection.

The first step: identifying the type of termite correctly. Drywood termites and subterranean termites require very different treatments. “You may use the wrong approach if you have the wrong ID to start with,” he cautions.

That’s why he recommends working with licensed professionals. Many pest control companies partner with the University of Florida by sending samples to the lab for precise identification.

Want to know if there are termites in your area?

Check out the Termite Distribution Map developed by the University of Florida/Fort Lauderdale Termite Research and Education Center (UF/IFAS). This map shows areas where different termite species, including hybrids, have already been detected.

Need more information or to submit a sample?

Visit the official UF/IFAS Termites in Florida website, where you'll find details about current research, identified species, and how to submit samples for analysis by laboratory experts.