Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s Democratic primary win Tuesday concluded one of the more crowded competitive primary fields in recent memory.

The six-candidate field for governor included two sitting Congress members (Sherrill and Rep. Josh Gottheimer), two current mayors (Newark’s Ras Baraka and Jersey City’s Steven Fulop), one former mayor (Montclair’s Sean Spiller) and one former state senator (Steve Sweeney).

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nearly all touted their home advantages as their key to the statewide nomination. With the results near complete, here’s a look at how the candidates fared on their home turf.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Newark

Candidate: Ras Baraka

Result: Baraka +61

Baraka has represented New Jersey’s largest city for more than a decade as its mayor. Prior to his time as mayor, the Newark native served on the Newark municipal council and as a school principal in the city. Baraka had a dominant showing in his hometown — but the turnout rate in Newark was short of nearby towns. Overall, Baraka outpaced Sherrill in Newark 73%-12%.

But in the remainder of Essex County outside of Newark, Sherrill beat Baraka 39%-33%.

Jersey City

Candidate: Steven Fulop

Result: Fulop +5

Fulop, like Baraka, has spent over a decade representing his highly populous city. He spent time as a member of the Jersey City Council for eight years before that. Fulop spent the campaign fighting Baraka for the progressive label in the primary and outpaced him by just 5 points in his home city.

Bergen County

Candidate: Josh Gottheimer

Result: Gottheimer +14

Gottheimer represents New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District covering parts of Bergen, Sussex and Passaic counties. Bergen County is the most populous part and heart of his district. Gottheimer posted competitive numbers in Bergen and Sussex but was unable to earn substantial support outside his home zone.

Montclair

Candidate: Sean Spiller

Result: Sherrill +31

While Spiller is currently the head of the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s biggest teachers union, he spent a decade in Montclair as a councilman and mayor. Spiller’s time in office apparently hasn’t resonated positively with current residents. Spiller was trounced in Montclair, far outpaced by Sherrill — who lives here as well.

Morris County

Candidate: Mikie Sherrill

Result: Sherrill +50

Sherrill hails from Montclair in Essex County and represents the area in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. But it’s Morris County that makes up more than half her district. And the heart of Sherrill’s congressional constituency is where she posted her best county performance of the night.

Gloucester County

Candidate: Steve Sweeney

Result: Sweeney +18

The only candidate hailing from South Jersey, Sweeney is a longtime politician serving as a Gloucester County commissioner and state senator representing the county and its neighbors. His theory of the primary led with a strong show of force in South Jersey.

While he did better in his home county, across the eight counties that comprise South Jersey, Sweeney placed second to Sherrill 28%-21%. In North Jersey, however, Sweeney was last among the six candidates, earning 2% of the vote.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: