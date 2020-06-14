New Jersey Reopens Outdoor Dining, In-Person Retail and Child Care; Gov Sets Dates for Salons

What to Know New Jersey enters Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's "Road Back" plan on Monday, opening outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail

New Jersey enters Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's reopening roadmap Monday, opening up outdoor dining, in-person retail and child care services with restrictions in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The state has struggled on core metrics over the last month, at times leading the nation on new virus deaths and hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Still, it has seen improvement in that regard in the last few weeks.

New Jersey now has one of the nation's lowest transmission rates as well as one of its most robust testing programs, according to Murphy. More than 1 million coronavirus tests have been administered in New Jersey in just over 100 days.

"Over the past several weeks, we’ve been able to take our first steps on our road back because we stayed true to our guiding principles: Public health creates economic health. Data determines dates," he said, crediting New Jerseyans' ongoing commitment to social distancing and mask-wearing with enabling the state to take its next step forward.

Asbury Park had threatened to defy Murphy's order and open up for indoor as well as outdoor dining, but a judge ruled in favor of the governor this weekend.

Also this weekend, Murphy announced a date for the return of personal care services, like hair salons, barbershops, massage parlors and other businesses. Those shops can reopen a week from Monday, on June 22.

Those reopenings will be subject to certain safeguards as well, including limiting services to appointment-only, conducting temperatures checks on staff, requiring the use of face coverings or masks at all times, maintaining six feet of distance between all "staff-client pairs" unless separated by a physical barrier, as well adopting enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices.

Day camps are permitted to reopen the Monday after personal care services resume, on June 29. Murphy has yet to make a call on sleepaway camps, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced late Friday would be closed this summer. (Here's a full list of what's open, and reopening, across the tri-state.)

New Jersey's move to Stage 2 comes exactly one week after New York City's initial reopening. Some New York City businesses (and New York City residents) have been a bit cavalier with the reopening protocol. Sneaker and clothing stores in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, for example, were allowing customers to browse in-store, which is strictly prohibited until a region moves to Phase II.

There were also widespread reports of people congregating on curbs and in outdoor dining areas across Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn over the weekend. Of more than 25,000 business reopening violations statewide, Cuomo said a disproportionate number of complaints were in Manhattan. The Hamptons also saw a vast number of violations, the governor said, and he warned regions that he would roll back reopenings if local governments don't enforce compliance.

While other states have seen COVID-19 spikes amid reopening, New York has maintained its progress in fighting back the disease. Cuomo added 23 more deaths to the toll Sunday, the lowest number since the pandemic hit. None of the state's 10 regions has a daily COVID testing positivity rate higher than 1.4 percent (New York City and Mohawk Valley). At the peak of the crisis, 59 percent of those being tested each day in the five boroughs were positive, Cuomo said.

