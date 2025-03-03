A New Jersey man was arrested last week after allegedly robbing 14 Dunkin' Donuts locations across four counties over two months.

Between December 2024 and January 2025, 24-year-old Enajaim E. Bowman allegedly targeted fourteen Dunkin' locations during overnight hours, according to a news release from the Hackensack Police Department.

A total of $18,267.16 in cash was stolen along with $140 worth of gift cards, causing $10,000 in property damage, according to the release. Police said a 15th store was also linked to these crimes, but the attempt to burglarize the location was not successful.

“In these incidents, surveillance footage depicted a lone male burglarizing — or in one case attempting to burglarize — the stores by prying locked entry doors and windows," police said. "Once inside, the burglar targeted cash registers, safes, and the managers’ offices for theft and vandalism.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Bowman surrendered to police on Tuesday and was arrested without incident. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail and had his first court appearance on Wednesday, according to the jail. Bowman is still in custody as of Monday.

Bowman has been charged with fourteen counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree attempted burglary, twelve counts of third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

This story first appeared on NBC News. More from NBC News: