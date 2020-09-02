Mississippi

New Mississippi Flag Design to Appear on November Ballot After Confederate Emblem Dropped

An appointed state commission voted Wednesday 8 to 1 for 'The New Magnolia' flag over 'The Great River Flag'

The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies
A new Mississippi state flag design was chosen on Wednesday, two months after state legislators voted to remove the Confederate battle emblem.

An appointed state commission voted Wednesday 8 to 1 for “The New Magnolia" flag over “The Great River Flag.”

The “The New Magnolia" flag will go before voters in November for approval. The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag also agreed on Wednesday to brand the flag "The In God We Trust" flag.

"The New Magnolia," designed by Rocky Vaughan, "is anchored in the center field by a clean and modern Magnolia blossom, a symbol long-used to represent our state and the hospitality of our citizens," according to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

"The New Magnolia also represents Mississippi’s sense of hope and rebirth, as the Magnolia often blooms more than once and has a long blooming season. The New Magnolia is sleek and updated to represent the forward progression of Mississippi," according to the department.

