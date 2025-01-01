Louisiana

Police ID driver who killed 10 in New Orleans on New Year's Day

The suspect has been preliminarily identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, according to four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter

By Tom Winter, Julia Ainsley, Ken Dilanian and Alicia Victoria Lozano | NBC News

Police cordon off the intersection of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1, 2025. At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured Wednesday when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New year's crowd in the heart of the thriving New Orleans tourist district, authorities in the southern US city said.
Photo by MATTHEW HINTON/AFP via Getty Images

Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter say they have preliminarily identified the suspect in the vehicle ramming attack in New Orleans as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42.

Officials are working to determine more information about his background and potential travel history.

Din Jabbar, 42, is accused of intentionally plowing a pickup truck into New Year’s revelers at about 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street, authorities said. The suspect is dead, the FBI said.

Federal officials and local law enforcement in New Orleans are investigating if Din Jabbar used a long-gun rifle and fired it into the crowd as he ran people over, three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

“Please join me in praying for the victims and their families, as well as our first responders, in the wake of this horrific act of violence on Bourbon Street,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., in a post on X.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

