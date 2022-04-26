New Report Reveals Best High Schools in New England

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking for public high schools in each state.
The 2022 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
No New England schools made the Top 25 this year, but Boston Latin School finished just outside of it at 26th. The only other local school to rank in the Top 100 was Classical High School in Providence, Rhode Island.
Here are the best K-8 and high schools in each New England state:
Massachusetts
- Boston Latin School
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlborough
- Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis
- Lexington High School
- John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Boston
- Boston Latin Academy
- Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
- Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden
- The Bromfield School, Harvard
- Weston High School
View the full Massachusetts list here.
New Hampshire
- Academy for Science and Design, Nashua
- Windham High School
- Hanover High School
- Hopkinton High School, Contoocook
- Profile Senior High School, Bethlehem
- Hollis-Brookline High School, Hollis
- Lebanon High School
- Sunapee Sr. High School
- Bedford High School
- Moultonborough Academy
View the full New Hampshire list here.
Maine
- Greely High School, Cumberland
- Kennebunk High School
- Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Limestone
- Cape Elizabeth High School
- Falmouth High School
- Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport
- Yarmouth High School
- Greenville Consolidated School
- Katahdin Middle/High School, Stacyville
- Scarborough High School
View the full Maine list here.
Rhode Island
- Classical High School, Providence
- Barrington High School
- East Greenwich High School
- North Kingstown Sr. High School
- Portsmouth High School
- South Kingstown High School, Wakefield
- Blackstone Valley Prep High School, Cumberland
- Paul Cuffee Upper School, Providence
- Chariho High School, Wood River Junction
- Exeter-West Greenwich Regional, West Greenwich
Vermont
- Mt. Mansfield Union High School, Jericho
- South Burlington High School
- Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg
- Middlebury Union High School
- Lake Region Union High School, Orleans
- Milton Senior High School
- Montpelier High School
- Essex High School, Essex Junction
- Colchester High School
- Vergennes Union High School
View the full Vermont list here.
Connecticut
- Darien High School
- Connecticut IB Academy, East Hartford
- Weston High School
- Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern, Groton
- Staples High School, Westport
- New Canaan High School
- Achievement First Hartford Academy
- Ridgefield High School
- Greenwich High School
- Farmington High School