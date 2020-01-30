Donald Trump

New Video Appears to Show Trump and Indicted Giuliani Associate at Florida Club

The recording further calls into question Trump’s assertion that he doesn’t know Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman

House Judiciary Committee via AP

A new video recording appears to show President Donald Trump with Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club, further calling into question Trump's assertion that he doesn’t know Parnas and his associate Igor Fruman, NBC News reports.

In a 37-minute recording obtained by NBC News from Parnas's attorney, Parnas and Fruman are greeted warmly by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who appears to recognize Parnas.

“Yeah, we've met before, yeah, how are things?" McDaniel appears to say. “I’m glad you’re here.”

U.S. & World

5 hours ago

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency

impeachment 8 hours ago

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Updates

Although photos released by the House previously placed Parnas at the April 20, 2018, fundraiser, the recording further illustrates the significant access Parnas and Fruman had to Trump, as well as other top Republican figures. The two Florida businessmen’s work with Giuliani to try to advance Trump’s goal of getting Ukraine to investigate his political opponents is a key matter in the impeachment trial.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpRudy GiulianiLev Parnas
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us